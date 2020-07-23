Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 790 to 41,190 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 790 to 41,190 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,019 to 362,274 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,859 new cases of the coronavirus, with 915 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 620,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.