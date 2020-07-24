Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 718 to 41,908 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 718 to 41,908 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 8,438 to 370,712 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,019 new cases of the coronavirus, with 790 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 631,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.