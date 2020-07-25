Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 737 to 42,645 People - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 737 to 42,645 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 7,673 to 378,285 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 8,438 new cases of the coronavirus, with 718 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 638,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.