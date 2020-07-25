UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 737 To 42,645 People - Deputy Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 07:00 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 737 to 42,645 People - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 737 to 42,645 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 7,673 to 378,285 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 8,438 new cases of the coronavirus, with 718 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 638,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

