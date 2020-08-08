UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 794 To 51,311 People - Deputy Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 07:00 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 794 to 51,311 People - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 794 to 51,311 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,717 to 469,407 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,590 new cases of the coronavirus, with 819 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 718,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

