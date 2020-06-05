Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 816 to 12,545 People - Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 816 to 12,545 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

"During the outbreak, 12,545 people have died of complications of COVID-19," Alomia said at a press conference on late Thursday.

He also said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 4,442 to 105,680 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 3,912 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 1,092 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 389,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.