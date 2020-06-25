Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 947 to 24,324 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 947 to 24,324 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,473 to 196,847 within the same period of time.

"As of today, 196,847 people have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and as they showed symptoms of COVID-19, we regard them as confirmed cases," Alomia said in a televised address.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,288 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 793 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 481,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.