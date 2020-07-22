UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 915 To 40,400 People - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 07:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 915 to 40,400 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 915 to 40,400 within the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 6,859 to 356,255 within the same period of time.

Mexico is currently at the fourth place in the world in terms of the count of coronavirus-related deaths after the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The Mexican authorities attribute high coronavirus mortality rates to a big number of people who are at risk group. Mexico, in particular, is the second largest state after the United States in terms of the number of obese people and it is one of the leaders in terms of the number of citizens with diabetes.

Related Topics

World Died Same Brazil United Kingdom United States Mexico Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on King Salman&#039;s ..

5 hours ago

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

6 hours ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

6 hours ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

7 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.