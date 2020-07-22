Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 915 to 40,400 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 915 to 40,400 within the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

According to the data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 6,859 to 356,255 within the same period of time.

Mexico is currently at the fourth place in the world in terms of the count of coronavirus-related deaths after the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The Mexican authorities attribute high coronavirus mortality rates to a big number of people who are at risk group. Mexico, in particular, is the second largest state after the United States in terms of the number of obese people and it is one of the leaders in terms of the number of citizens with diabetes.