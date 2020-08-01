UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises To 46,688 People, Becomes 3rd In World - Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 06:40 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises to 46,688 People, Becomes 3rd in World - Official

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 688 to 46,688 within the past 24 hours thus making the Mexican death toll the third in the world, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

The number of victims in Mexico is now bigger than in the United Kingdom, where 46,119 people have died of the disease. The largest number of fatalities - 153,311 - has been recorded in the United States, while Brazil comes second with 92,475 deaths.

Lopez-Gatell also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 8,458 to 424,637 over the past day.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 7,730 new cases of the coronavirus, with 639 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 677,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

