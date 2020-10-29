UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Surpasses 90,000 People - Health Ministry

Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:50 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Surpasses 90,000 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease in Mexico has increased by 495 people within the past 24 hours and has thus surpassed 90,000, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

"More than 906,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Mexico, including 90,309 people, who have unfortunately died from the disease's complications," Alomia said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen by 5,595 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 44.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.17 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

