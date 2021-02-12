UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Surpasses 170,000 People - Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Surpasses 170,000 People - Ministry of Health

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Mexico, has risen by 1,474 to 171,234 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 10,677 to 1,968,566 within the same period of time.

More than 1.

52 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak, according to the ministry.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.74 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.36 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

