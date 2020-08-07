UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Surpasses 50,000 People - Deputy Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 819 to 50,517 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,590 to 462,690 within the same period of time.

More than 308,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak in Mexico.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,139 new cases of the coronavirus, with 829 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 19 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 712,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

