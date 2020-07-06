Death Toll From COVID-19 in Moscow Rises by 22 to 3,975 People Over Day - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Health authorities in the Russian capital city of Moscow have detected 22 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,975, the coronavirus response center said in a daily update on Sunday.

On Saturday, Moscow registered 24 deaths from COVID-19.

"Twenty-two patients with confirmed pneumonia and positive coronavirus test results have died in Moscow," the center said in an update.

The authorities also called on citizens to stay at home and not self-medicate if showing symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections.