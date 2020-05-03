UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Netherlands Surpasses 5,000 - Health Authority

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the Netherlands has surpassed 5,000, the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, the death toll has increased by 69 to 5,056, with a total of confirmed cases growing by 335 to 40,571.

On Saturday, the number of news cases was 445, with 94 new fatalities.

