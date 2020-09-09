Death Toll From COVID-19 in Peru Exceeds 30,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Peru has reached 30,123 and a total of 696,190 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, the Peruvian Health Ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, 147 people died of the infection and 4,615 new cases were confirmed.

Currently, 11,087 patients are hospitalized, with 1,499 people receiving lung ventilation. Nearly 530,000 patients have been discharged from hospitals.