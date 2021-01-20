Death toll from COVID-19 in Philippines exceeds 10,000

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 64 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the total death toll to 10,042

MANILA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 64 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the total death toll to 10,042.

The fatality rate in the Southeast Asian country now is at 1.98 percent, the DOH said in a daily bulletin.

The DOH also reported 1,862 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 505,939.

A total of 765 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 466,993.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 6.95 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.