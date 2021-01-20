UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Philippines Exceeds 10,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:59 PM

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Wednesday reported 64 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the total death toll to 10,042

The fatality rate in the Southeast Asian country now is at 1.98 percent, the DOH said in a daily bulletin.

The DOH also reported 1,862 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 505,939.

A total of 765 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 466,993.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 6.95 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

