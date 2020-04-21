Death Toll From COVID-19 in Poland Exceeds 400 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of people who have died from the coronavirus disease in Poland has grown by 16 over the past day, taking the total to 401 fatalities, the Polish Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in Poland has reached 9,856 after 119 new cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Poland is under a hard lockdown, with borders closed to all air and railroad passenger traffic and controls reinstated even for countries of the Schengen area. People were asked to stay at home. Schools, recreational sites, food and other services remain closed.

The global toll of COVID-19 has surpassed 2.3 million cases, including close to 158,000 fatalities, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.