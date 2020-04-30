Death Toll from COVID-19 in Poland Reaches 628 People, Case Count at 12,781 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Poland has increased by 141 over the past half-day to a total of 12,781, the Polish Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll increased to 628 people.

Four new deaths were recorded between late Wednesday and early Thursday, the ministry said.

So far, 3,236 people have recovered, 3,012 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, and 88,265 others are in home quarantine, according to the update.

The previous situation report from Poland, issued early on Wednesday, stated that 12,415 cumulative cases, including 606 fatalities and 559 recoveries, have been recorded. Wednesday was the first day when the daily increment in COVID-19 recoveries was higher than that of fatalities in Poland since the start of the outbreak.