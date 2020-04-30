UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Poland Reaches 628 People, Case Count At 12,781 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:51 PM

Death Toll from COVID-19 in Poland Reaches 628 People, Case Count at 12,781 - Authorities

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Poland has increased by 141 over the past half-day to a total of 12,781, the Polish Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll increased to 628 people

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Poland has increased by 141 over the past half-day to a total of 12,781, the Polish Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll increased to 628 people.

Four new deaths were recorded between late Wednesday and early Thursday, the ministry said.

So far, 3,236 people have recovered, 3,012 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, and 88,265 others are in home quarantine, according to the update.

The previous situation report from Poland, issued early on Wednesday, stated that 12,415 cumulative cases, including 606 fatalities and 559 recoveries, have been recorded. Wednesday was the first day when the daily increment in COVID-19 recoveries was higher than that of fatalities in Poland since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Poland From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Annual World Survey on Quality of Life (Pre-Corona ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

20 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

20 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

20 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.