UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In South Korea Rises By Three To 20 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in South Korea Rises by Three to 20 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) South Korea has confirmed three more coronavirus-related deaths in the southeastern city of Daegu, which brings the total number of fatalities from the epidemic, officially named COVID-19, in the country to 20, the national Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, all of those victims were in their 80s and died after being hospitalized in Daegu or the neighboring county of Chilgok.

Meanwhile, the current number of those infected with COVID-19 in South Korea has exceeded 3,700, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 70 percent of the disease cases are registered in Daegu.

Given the epidemiologic situation in the country, as of Sunday, 79 countries have imposed entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on people traveling from South Korea.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 87,000 people, of whom over 2,950 have died and more than 40,000 have recovered. It has already spread to over 50 countries across the world.

Related Topics

World Died Daegu South Korea Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

3 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima receives women ambassadors

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.