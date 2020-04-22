Death Toll from COVID-19 in Sweden Nears 2,000 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Sweden has reached 16,000, including close to 2,000 fatalities, Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said at a briefing on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Sweden has reached 16,000, including close to 2,000 fatalities, Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"To date, 16,000 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, and 1,937 people have died," Tegnell said.

According to the health official, the situation in Sweden has been taken under control and the death toll in the capital city of Stockholm has plateaued.

The Swedish health system has 1,130 beds available in the intensive care units, Tegnell said, adding that 536 COVID-19 patients currently undergo treatment.

The infection toll in Sweden has thus grown by close to 5,000 cases in one week, with the situation update on April 14 stating 11,445 cumulative cases, including 1,033 fatalities.