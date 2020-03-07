UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In UK Rises From 1 To 2 - Chief Medical Officer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 06:20 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in UK Rises From 1 to 2 - Chief Medical Officer

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has risen from one to two, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said.

The patient, who was in his early 80s, died at the Milton Keynes Hospital, the Sky news broadcaster reported. The first fatality linked to COVID-19 was registered in the United Kingdom on Thursday. The victim was a woman in her 70s.

"I am very sorry to report a second patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died," Whitty said, as quoted by Sky News.

He also expressed condolences to the family and friends of the victim and added that the doctors were looking for the people, who had contacts with the deceased person.

Within the past 24 hours, the UK confirmed 48 new cases, bringing the whole number of infected persons to 164.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

