UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In US Exceeds 170,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in US Exceeds 170,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States has surpassed 170,000, while the number of cases has exceeded 5.4 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University database.

Per the university's data, 170,019 people have died from the disease in the US. The overall COVID-19 tally is currently 5,401,167.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 21.5 million cases worldwide since the beginning of the outbreak, along with a death toll of more than 773,000.

Related Topics

Died United States From Million

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

4 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

5 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

8 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.