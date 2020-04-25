UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 in US Rises by 3,332 to 51,017 People Over Past Day - University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in the United States, has increased by 3,332 within the past 24 hours to 51,017, Johns Hopkins University said.

A day earlier, the US registered 2,139 coronavirus fatalities.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has increased over the past day by 28,819 to 890,524.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 195,000 fatalities, according to the same university.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases.

