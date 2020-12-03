Death Toll From COVID-19 in US Rises by Record 2,733 Over Past Day -COVID Tracking Project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in the United States, has risen by 2,733 people within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the COVID Tracking Project said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 13.9 million) and fatalities (more than 273,000), JHU adds.