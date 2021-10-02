UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From COVID-19 In US Surpasses 700,000 People - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in US Surpasses 700,000 People - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The number of novel coronavirus deaths in the United States has surpassed 700,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of 01:00 GMT on Saturday, the data showed 700,258 Americans have died and more than 43.

61 million have been infected to date.

The Spanish flu pandemic from 1918 to 1919 killed about 675,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers at the University of Washington project that an additional 100,000 Americans will die during the forthcoming winter.

Related Topics

Washington Died United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

5 hours ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

6 hours ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

6 hours ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

6 hours ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

6 hours ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.