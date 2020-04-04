Death Toll From COVID-19 in Venezuela Rises by 2 to 7 People - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease in Venezuela, has increased by two to seven within the past 24 hours, President Nicolas Maduro said.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has risen by seven to 153 within the same period of time.

"With sorrow I have to say that two more people have died in Venezuela, so the death toll stands at seven people," Maduro said on late Friday in a televised address.

According to the president, 52 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 58,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.