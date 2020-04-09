UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Venezuela Rises By 2 To 9 Within Past 24 Hours - Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus in Venezuela, has risen by two to nine within the past 24 hours, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I have to say that two people have died tonight. We express our condolences to relatives of the deceased. The total number of fatalities has reached nine," Maduro said in a televised address on late Wednesday.

The patients, aged 78 and 63 years, returned in early March from Spain and the United States, respectively.

According to Maduro, only one new case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Venezuela within the past 24 hours despite the fact that many tests have been conducted.

The total number of confirmed cases in Venezuela has reached 167, with more than 11,200 coronavirus tests having been conducted.

According to the Venezuelan authorities, the low number of new confirmed cases in the country could be explained by social distancing measures and hot weather.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than  1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

