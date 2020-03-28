Death Toll From COVID-19 in Venezuela Rises From 1 to 2 - Communication Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The number of people, who died of the coronavirus disease in Venezuela, has risen from one to two, Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez said.

"As of today, we have two people, who have unfortunately died in the fight against this pandemic," Rodriguez said in a televised address on late Friday.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country has reached 113.

To fight the spread of the coronavirus, President Nicolas Maduro has already imposed a national quarantine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with more than 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.