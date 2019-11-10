Death Toll From Cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh, India Rises to 15 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) The death toll from the powerful Cyclone Bulbul in India and Bangladesh has risen to 15, local media reported on Sunday.

The death toll previously stood at seven, three in Bangladesh and four in India.

According to the bdnews24 internet newspaper, eight people were reported dead in Bangladesh, mainly due to strong wind gusts and falling trees. The media outlet added that another 15 people were injured.

The Times of India newspaper, in turn, reported that three more people died as a result of the cyclone in India.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that more than 1.8 million people were evacuated to over 4,000 shelters to escape the powerful cyclone.