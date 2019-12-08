Death Toll From Delhi Fire Rises To 32 People - Police
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The number of people, who died in a huge fire in Delhi on Sunday, has risen to 32, police said.
Earlier in the day, media reported that at least 14 people were feared dead as a result of the fire in the Anaj Mandi area.
Initial reports said that the fire hit a residential house but later it turned out that the blaze erupted in a factory.
"32 people have died in the fire incident at Rani Jhansi road," Delhi Police said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.
Causes of the fire remain unknown.