Death Toll From Delhi Fire Rises to 32 People - Police

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) The number of people, who died in a huge fire in Delhi on Sunday, has risen to 32, police said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that at least 14 people were feared dead as a result of the fire in the Anaj Mandi area.

Initial reports said that the fire hit a residential house but later it turned out that the blaze erupted in a factory.

"32 people have died in the fire incident at Rani Jhansi road," Delhi Police said, as quoted by the ANI news agency.

Causes of the fire remain unknown.