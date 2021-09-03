UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Dengue Fever In India Climbs To 67 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The death toll from the dengue outbreak in India's Uttar Pradesh state has risen to 67, with 45 children among the victims, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

Three doctors were suspended on charges of laxity, and the chief medical officer of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district was removed from office, the newspaper added. A team of health experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research was sent to the affected areas to collect samples and detect the disease-producing factor. The surveillance team is also working on containing the spread of mosquitoes and checking the species of insects, as mosquitoes are believed to be transmitters of the disease.

The Uttar Pradesh authorities first reported an outbreak of a disease of unknown origin with dengue-like symptoms over a week ago.

Most fever carriers suffered from high temperature, dehydration and a low platelet count. Symptoms similar to dengue, such as fever, strong headache, muscle pain, nausea and enlarged lymph nodes, were detected in some of those infected.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is widespread in Southeast Asia. There is no specific treatment for the disease, and only those who have already had the disease can be vaccinated against it. The global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically in recent decades. About half of the world's population is now at risk. There are an estimated 100-400 million infections each year, according to the World Health Organization.

