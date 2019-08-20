Death Toll From Dengue Fever Outbreak in Philippines Reaches 807 Since January - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) More than 188,000 people have been infected with Dengue fever in the Philippines in 2019 so far, with 807 having died, media reported on Tuesday, citing data from the Department of Health (DOH).

The Dengue fever outbreak in the Philippines has been on the rise this year, with the cases recorded being almost twice as many as in 2018 month-on-month as of July 2019. Earlier this month, the government declared a national dengue pandemic as the death toll hit 622.

From January 1 - August 3, the dengue fever in the Philippines has left a total of 188,562 infected and 807 killed, the Philippines Star news agency said, citing a recent DOH Dengue Surveillance Report.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can entail serious, potentially lethal health conditions. Symptoms might include headache, vomiting, skin rash and low blood pressure, among others. While children and elderly people are considered the most vulnerable to this infection, up to half of all lethal cases occur among adults aged 20 to 40.