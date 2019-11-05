UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Dengue Outbreak In Honduras Reaches 155 Since Start Of 2019 - Ministry

Tue 05th November 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The number of deaths due to dengue outbreak in Honduras has reached 155 since the beginning of this year, local media reported, citing the country's health ministry.

The dengue epidemic continues to spread across the country for the 43rd consecutive week, Deputy Health Minister Roberto Cosenza said on Monday, as cited by the La Tribuna newspaper. Of the 155 deaths from severe dengue, 53 percent occurred among children between the ages of five to nine years old.

Cosenza also noted that some 94,000 Hondurans were diagnosed with dengue, of which more than 18,000 suffered from a severe form of the disease.

Earlier this week, local media reported that hospitals in Honduras cannot cope with the number of cases of dengue infection.

The authorities said that this was the worst emergency associated with the fever over the last 50 years.

Dengue fever, the symptoms of which range from a severe headache and high fever to internal bleeding, is primarily dangerous due to the possibility of recurrence. A patient who has the fever develops immunity to only one of the four variations of the virus that causes it. Recurrent illnesses usually proceed more severely than the first ones. Most often, dengue fever affects children, middle-aged people and the elderly, however, up to half of the deaths occur among adults aged 20 to 40 years.

