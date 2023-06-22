Open Menu

Death Toll From Destruction Of Kakhovka Dam Rises To 46 - Russian Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Death Toll From Destruction of Kakhovka Dam Rises to 46 - Russian Emergency Services

The death toll from the flooding in the the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has increased to 46 people, local emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The death toll from the flooding in the the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has increased to 46 people, local emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"After the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, the death toll in the Kherson Region increased to 46," an emergency services spokesperson said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

Related Topics

Moscow Water Dam Bank Kherson Kiev June From

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

12 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

12 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

12 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

12 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

12 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

10 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

10 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

10 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

10 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World