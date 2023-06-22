Death Toll From Destruction of Kakhovka Dam Rises to 46 - Russian Emergency Services

The death toll from the flooding in the the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has increased to 46 people, local emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The death toll from the flooding in the the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Region caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has increased to 46 people, local emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"After the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, the death toll in the Kherson Region increased to 46," an emergency services spokesperson said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. Its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.