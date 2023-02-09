UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Devastating Earthquake In Turkey Rises 12,873, 62,937 Injured - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 11:10 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has grown to 12,873, while another 62,937 have been injured, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Thursday.

"According to the latest data, the death toll stands at 12,873, 62,937 are injured," the AFAD said in a statement.

