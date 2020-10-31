UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Devastating Quake Rises To 26 In Turkey - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 06:54 PM

Death Toll From Devastating Quake Rises to 26 in Turkey - Health Minister

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday put the death toll from a strong earthquake that shocked the coastal western region of Izmir at 26

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday put the death toll from a strong earthquake that shocked the coastal western region of Izmir at 26.

"We have [confirmed] 26 deaths. Twenty five people are in ICU, 381 in hospital care, 504 have been discharged after receiving medical help," the minister said in a statement.

Later, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said that the number of those injured was up from 831 to 883. Work at nine of the 17 collapsed buildings where search and rescue operations were taking place was now completed, with searches still ongoing at eight rubble sites, it said.

Turkey measured the tremor, which collapsed some 20 buildings in Izmir, at a magnitude of 6.6. It triggered a small tsunami in the Aegean Sea that flooded the town of Seferihisar. Greece says its island of Samos was hit by a 6.9 magnitude quake.

