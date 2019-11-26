Death Toll From Earthquake in Albania Reaches 6, Over 300 People Injured - Government

The death toll from the earthquake in Albania has reached six people, while the number of those injured has exceeded 300, the Albanian government's spokesman, Endri Fuga, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The death toll from the earthquake in Albania has reached six people, while the number of those injured has exceeded 300, the Albanian government's spokesman, Endri Fuga, said on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said earlier in the day that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana.

According to previous reports, four people were killed and 150 others injured.

"Initial reports speak of at least 6 people dead and more still missing, while several buildings have collapsed. More than 300 people have received medical help at hospitals in Tirana and Durres. Schools closed today. Emergency teams fully dispatched," Fuga wrote on Twitter.

According to local media, residents of Tirana and the city of Durres, located near the epicenter of the earthquake, felt the strongest tremors.