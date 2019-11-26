UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Earthquake In Albania Reaches 6, Over 300 People Injured - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:35 PM

Death Toll From Earthquake in Albania Reaches 6, Over 300 People Injured - Government

The death toll from the earthquake in Albania has reached six people, while the number of those injured has exceeded 300, the Albanian government's spokesman, Endri Fuga, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The death toll from the earthquake in Albania has reached six people, while the number of those injured has exceeded 300, the Albanian government's spokesman, Endri Fuga, said on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said earlier in the day that a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana.

According to previous reports, four people were killed and 150 others injured.

"Initial reports speak of at least 6 people dead and more still missing, while several buildings have collapsed. More than 300 people have received medical help at hospitals in Tirana and Durres. Schools closed today. Emergency teams fully dispatched," Fuga wrote on Twitter.

According to local media, residents of Tirana and the city of Durres, located near the epicenter of the earthquake, felt the strongest tremors.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Twitter Durres Tirana Albania United States Albanian Media From Government

Recent Stories

Modi, Abe to Meet During India-Japan Summit in Mid ..

6 minutes ago

Rice exports increases 43.76% in four months

3 minutes ago

RDIF, Russia-China Investment Fund, Guangdong Prov ..

3 minutes ago

Cut CO2 emissions 7.6% yearly to 2030 or miss 1.5C ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly summoned to meet on December 2

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns $120 million from travel services ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.