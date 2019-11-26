Death Toll From Earthquake in Albania Rises to 15, Over 600 People Injured - Reports

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana on early Tuesday has risen to 15, the Euronews Albania broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana on early Tuesday has risen to 15, the Euronews Albania broadcaster reported.

The authorities confirmed that more than 600 people had been injured in the earthquake. Rescue operations are underway.

The country's schools were closed, and President Ilir Meta visited the injured in the central hospital of Tirana, calling the situation dramatic.

According to local media, the residents of Tirana and the city of Durres, located near the epicenter of the earthquake, felt the strongest tremors.

The aftershocks will continue in the countries of the Balkan region for over a month, the Serbian seismology office told Sputnik.

"Serbian citizens felt tremors, as well in northern Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, because the earthquake was extremely strong, magnitude 6.4. This magnitude is catastrophic. The consequences at the epicenter are not so devastating because it was at sea," the office's seismologist on duty, Miodrag Petrovic, said.