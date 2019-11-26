UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Albania Rises To 18 - Reports

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana on early Tuesday has risen to 18, national media reported

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck near the Albanian capital of Tirana on early Tuesday has risen to 18, national media reported.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was followed by several significant aftershocks and caused destruction, especially in the city of Durres.

According to the Albanian Daily News newspaper, more than 600 people were injured and over 20 more remain missing.

The Top Channel news outlet reported, citing its reporters from the site, that the death toll had reached 20 people. The search and rescue operation is underway.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that 28 people had already been rescued from the debris.

The Russian Embassy in Albania said that no Russian citizens had been injured in the disaster.

Albania lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates. The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

The deadliest earthquake in Albania took place on November 26, 1920, in the Gjirokaster County, leaving some 200 people dead.

