Death Toll From Earthquake in East Turkey Reaches 8, Over 300 People Injured - Authorities

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from the Friday earthquake in Turkey's east has reached six, while more than 300 people have been injured, the governors of Turkey's provinces of Elazig and Malatya said.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT). According to Elazig Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, three people died and 225 more were injured in the region.

Malatya Governor Aydin Barus said previously that three people were killed and 45 more injured in his province.

"The death toll in our province has risen to five, 90 people were injured," Barus told the NTV broadcaster on late Friday.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. Two deadliest earthquakes in the country occurred in 115 AD and 526 AD. Both disasters devastated the city of Antioch, leaving some 260,000 and 250,000 people dead, respectively.