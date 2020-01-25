Death Toll From Earthquake in East Turkey Reaches 19, Over 770 People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from the Friday earthquake in Turkey's east has reached 19 people while the number of injured persons has risen to 772, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT).

The disaster also affected the neighboring province of Malatya.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. Two deadliest earthquakes in the country occurred in 115 AD and 526 AD. Both disasters devastated the city of Antioch, leaving some 260,000 and 250,000 people dead, respectively.