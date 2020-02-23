UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Earthquake In Eastern Turkey Rises To 9 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The number of people killed by the recent earthquake in eastern Turkey increased to nine, while the number of those injured reached 37, the Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday, citing Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Earlier in the day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a 5.

7 magnitude earthquake in a Turkish-Iranian border region, affecting Turkey's province of Van. The originally reported numbers of deaths and injuries in Turkey were seven and five, respectively, later updated to eight and 21.

According to the health minister, nine of those injured are in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that some villages in the province's Baskale district had been damaged by the natural disaster, with mud houses being most prone to damage.

