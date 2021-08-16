Death Toll From Earthquake in Haiti Reaches 1,297 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of the earthquake in Haiti, has risen to 1,297, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported, citing the country's civil protection agency.

A 7.

2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that he would declare a state of emergency in the country following the earthquake and urged for solidarity in the face of the disaster.

A number of countries have already expressed their readiness to provide Haiti with humanitarian aid.