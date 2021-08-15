Death Toll From Earthquake in Haiti Reaches 304 People - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of the earthquake in Haiti, has risen to 304, the Agence France-Presse reported, citing the country's civil protection agency.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced that he would declare a state of emergency in the country following the earthquake and urged for solidarity in the face of the disaster.