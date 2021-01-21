Death Toll From Earthquake in Indonesia Rises to 91 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The death toll from a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island last week increased to 91, Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing the Indonesian National board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

The media previously reported that 81 people died as a result of the natural disaster.

Moreover, over 1,100 people suffered injuries and nearly 10,000 locals had to flee their homes in the aftermath of the earthquake.

West Sulawesi authorities have declared a state of emergency in the region.

According to BNPB chief Doni Monardo, the state of emergency could be lifted within one or two weeks depending on the situation.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited West Sulawesi following the earthquake and promised that the government will provide financial assistance to help people repair damaged houses.

The earthquake hit near the Mamuju city in the West Sulawesi province in the early hours of Friday.