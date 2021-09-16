UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Earthquake In Northwestern China Rises To 3 People, 60 Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of the 6.0 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, has risen to three people, while 60 more have been injured, media reported on Thursday.

The earthquake also destroyed 35 houses destroyed and resulted in the evacuation of about 7,000 people, the Global Times newspaper reported.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was registered at 20:33 GMT on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (31 miles), 50 kilometers northeast of the city of Neijiang.

