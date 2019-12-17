Death Toll From Earthquake in Southern Philippines Rises to 8, 149 Injured - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The number of deaths due to an earthquake in the southern Philippines rose to eight people, while another 149 were injured, the Manila Bulletin newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A magnitude 6.

8 tremor was registered at 06:11 GMT on Sunday approximately 4.8 kilometers (3 miles) southeast of the town of Magsaysay in the province of Davao del Sur.

According to the media outlet, three people died in the town of Padada, two in Matanao, one in Bansalan, one in Magsaysay and one in Hagonoy. Almost 1,500 buildings were damaged in the province of Davao del Sur.