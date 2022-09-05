Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

The death toll from the earthquake in the province of Sichuan in southwestern China has risen to 46, while the number of those injured increased to 30, the CGTN broadcaster reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The death toll from the earthquake in the province of Sichuan in southwestern China has risen to 46, while the number of those injured increased to 30, the CGTN broadcaster reported, citing local authorities.

Earlier in the day, Chinese media reported about 30 victims.

According to the broadcaster, at least 16 people are considered missing as a result of the disaster.

The Chinese Seismological Center recorded a 6.8 magnitude earthquake at 04:52 GMT on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Luding County (Jagsam) of the Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan province at a depth of 16 kilometers (about 10 miles).

The earthquake resulted in cuts of power lines and damaged several houses and infrastructure facilities. Rescue teams are currently working in the area. According to China Central Television, Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed the authorities to make every effort to rescue and help people affected by the earthquake.

Sichuan Province is one of the country's most seismic regions hit by regular earthquakes. In May 2008, the strongest earthquake in recent decades with magnitude 8.0 was recorded in the province. At that time, 87,150 people died or went missing, 374,000 were injured and millions of people were left homeless. The economic damage exceeded a trillion Yuan (about $150 billion).