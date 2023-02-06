Death Toll From Earthquake in Syria Rises to 248, 700 Injured - Health Ministry

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll as a result of the earthquake increased to 248 in Syria, while 700 people were injured, a senior Health Ministry official told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that 237 people were killed and 639 were injured.

"According to new data, 248 people became victims of the earthquake, 700 were injured," the official said.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. The tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia. According to the latest data by the Syrian Health Ministry, 237 people died and 639 were injured.