Death Toll From Earthquake in Syria Rises to 326, Another 1,042 Injured - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll as a result of the earthquake increased to 326, and another 1,042 people were injured, a senior Health Ministry official told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier reports indicated that 248 people were killed and 700 were injured.

"According to new data, 326 people became victims of the earthquake, another 1,042 were injured," the official said.

The official added that rescue operations continue and this is not the final information about the victims.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. The tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia.