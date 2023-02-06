Death Toll From Earthquake in Syria Rises to 403, Almost 1,300 Injured - Health Ministry

The death toll from the earthquake in Syria has increased to 406 people, and almost 1,300 people were injured, a senior representative of the Syrian Health Minister said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The death toll from the earthquake in Syria has increased to 406 people, and almost 1,300 people were injured, a senior representative of the Syrian Health Minister said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.

4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.7 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.

"The death toll from the earthquake has increased to 403 people, another 1,284 were injured," the official said, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

The ministry previously said that 371 people were killed and 1,089 were injured.